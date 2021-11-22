Hopkins scores 16 to carry Siena over Harvard 72-69

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Nick Hopkins registered 16 points as Siena edged past Harvard 72-69 on Monday night.

Colby Rogers had 15 points and seven rebounds for Siena (1-4), which broke its season-opening four-game losing streak. Javian McCollum added 10 points. Anthony Gaines had seven rebounds.

Luka Sakota had 19 points for the Crimson (3-2) but missed the final shot at the buzzer. Chris Ledlum added 16 points. Noah Kirkwood had 13 points.

