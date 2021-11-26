Horne scores 17 to lead Tulsa past UALR 77-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Jeriah Horne had 17 points as Tulsa beat Little Rock 77-63 on Friday night.

Rey Idowu finished with 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-2). Sam Griffin added 14 points and Darien Jackson scored 12.

DeAntoni Gordon led the Trojans (4-3) with 17 points. Marko Andric added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51