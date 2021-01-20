Horne scores 23 to lead Illinois St. over Bradley 71-56

No. 24 UCLA takes its perfect Pac-12 Conference record and seven-game winning streak to Santa Cruz, Calif., where the Bruins face Stanford on Saturday.

UCLA (12-2, 8-0 Pac-12) survived with a 61-57 win on Thursday at Cal to match the program's best conference start in 38 years. The 1982-83 team won nine straight in the former Pac-10 before its first loss.