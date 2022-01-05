Horton scores 26 to lead North Carolina A&T by Presbyterian

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Demetric Horton scored 26 points as North Carolina A&T defeated Presbyterian 65-57 on Wednesday night in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Horton hit 10 of 13 shots.

Marcus Watson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for North Carolina A&T (6-9). David Beatty added 10 points.

Winston Hill had 19 points for the Blue Hose (8-8). Trevon Reddish added 10 points and six rebounds.

