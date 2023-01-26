DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Alex Huibregste had 25 points in Wright State’s 93-86 win over Milwaukee on Thursday night.

Huibregste also contributed six rebounds for the Raiders (12-10, 5-6 Horizon League). Trey Calvin scored 21 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 10 for 11 from the line. Andrew Welage recorded 19 points and was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

The Panthers (14-7, 8-3) were led by BJ Freeman, who recorded 26 points and three steals. Milwaukee also got 17 points, four assists, three steals and three blocks from Justin Thomas. Zach Howell also recorded 11 points.

