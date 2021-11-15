Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48

NCAA Basketball
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night.

Khyre Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (3-0). De’Monte Buckingham added eight points and 12 rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 21 points, eight steals and seven rebounds for the Eagles (0-5). Tyree Corbett added 12 points and eight rebounds. Nendah Tarke scored 10.

KFXK Fox 51