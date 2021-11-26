Hutchins-Everett carries Austin Peay over Howard 69-67

WASHINGTON (AP)Elijah Hutchins-Everett picked up a loose ball in the key and scored with 2.3 seconds left to lift Austin Peay to a 69-67 win over Howard on Friday.

The Governors were going for a last shot but as the play initiated, the phone guard lost the handle as he drove past the foul line. Hutchins-Everett dug out the loose ball, spun and laid it it.

Hutchins-Everett had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Cameron Copeland had 16 points and seven steals for Austin Peay (3-2). Tariq Silver added 14 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 10 points and six assists.

Tai Bibbs had 12 points for the Bison (4-3). Kyle Foster added 12 points. Elijah Hawkins had 11 points and five steals.

