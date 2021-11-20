Hutchins-Everett lifts Austin Peay over Dayton 87-81

NCAA Basketball
DAYTON, Ohio (AP)Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 25 points and 14 rebounds as Austin Peay defeated Dayton 87-81 on Saturday.

Hutchins-Everett made 13 of 16 foul shots.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 18 points for Austin Peay (2-2). Tariq Silver added 15 points. Cameron Copeland had 13 points.

Toumani Camara had 14 points for the Flyers (1-3). Koby Brea added 13 points and Moulaye Sissoko 12.

KFXK Fox 51