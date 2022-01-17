Ike lifts Wyoming over Nevada 77-67

RENO, Nev. (AP)Graham Ike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming defeated Nevada 77-67 on Monday. Drake Jeffries added 20 points for the Cowboys.

Ike made 8 of 10 free throws.

Hunter Maldonado had 11 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Wyoming (13-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Hunter Thompson added 10 points.

Grant Sherfield had 20 points and eight assists for the Wolf Pack (8-7, 2-2). Will Baker added 12 points. Kenan Blackshear had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Desmond Cambridge Jr., whose 16 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Wolf Pack, was held to only 6 points. He failed to make a shot from beyond the arc (0 of 4).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com