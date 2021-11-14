Ike scores 21 to lift Wyoming over Ark.-Pine Bluff 85-45

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points as Wyoming easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 85-45 on Sunday.

Jeremiah Oden had 17 points for Wyoming (2-0). Hunter Maldonado added 16 points and six rebounds. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Cowboys have held opponents under 50 points in both wins. The Wyoming defense kept Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 30-percent shooting, the lowest percentage under coach Jeff Linder.

Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-3).

Shawn Williams, the Golden Lions leading scorer at 21 point per game, was held to only two points in 1-for-7 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51