Jack scores 18 to carry Buffalo past Rider 87-65

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Jeenathan Williams had 19 points and Maceo Jack registered 18 points as Buffalo rolled past Rider 87-65 on Saturday.

Keishawn Brewton added 12 points and Josh Mballa had seven rebounds for Buffalo (2-1).

Corey McKeithan had 13 points for the Broncs (2-3). Dwight Murray Jr. and Allen Powell each had 10 points.

