Jackson leads East Carolina over NC A&T 82-71

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP)Vance Jackson scored a season-high 23 points as East Carolina topped North Carolina A&T 82-71 on Tuesday night. J.J. Miles added 20 points for the Pirates. Miles also had eight rebounds.

Tristen Newton had 14 points and eight assists for East Carolina (8-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Tremont Robinson-White added 11 points.

East Carolina totaled 45 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Demetric Horton had 15 points for the Aggies (3-7). Tyler Maye added 12 points. David Beatty had 12 points.

