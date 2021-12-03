Jean-Marie carries Portland St. over Idaho St. 63-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP)James Jean-Marie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Portland State to a 63-55 win over Idaho State on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Marlon Ruffin had 10 points and nine rebounds for Portland State (3-3, 1-0).

Tarik Cool had 27 points for the Bengals (1-6, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games.

Austin Smellie grabbed seven rebounds and Robert Ford snared six in defeat.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51