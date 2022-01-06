Jeffers carries Radford past South Carolina Upstate 82-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Josiah Jeffers had a career-high 23 points as Radford edged past South Carolina Upstate 82-77 on Thursday in a Big South Conference opener for both teams.

Lewis Djonkam and Rashun Williams each had 12 points for Radford (5-8, 1-0 Big South Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak.

Bryson Mozone had 17 points for the Spartans (3-10, 0-1). Jordan Gainey added 16 points and Dalvin White had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51