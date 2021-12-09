Jenkins scores 21 to carry New Mexico over Denver 87-67

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP)KJ Jenkins had 21 points as New Mexico romped past Denver 87-67 on Thursday night.

Gethro Muscadin had 12 points and 11 rebounds for New Mexico (6-4). Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 10 points. Jay Allen-Tovar had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Jaelen House, whose 19 points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Lobos, was held to nine points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Coban Porter had 19 points for the Pioneers (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jordan Johnson added 12 points. KJ Hunt had 10 points and seven assists.

