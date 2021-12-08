Jenkins scores 24 to lift Stony Brook past Hofstra 79-62

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Jahlil Jenkins had 24 points as Stony Brook beat Hofstra 79-62 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (4-4). Frankie Policelli added 12 points and Tykei Greene had nine points and 11 rebounds.

Darlinstone Dubar had 17 points and six rebounds for the Pride (5-5), whose four-game win streak ended. Zach Cooks added 14 points and Jalen Ray had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51