Jennings leads Kennesaw State over Carver College 117-58

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 17 points off the bench to carry Kennesaw State to a 117-58 win over Carver College on Monday.

Chris Youngblood had 15 points for Kennesaw State (2-2). Demond Robinson added 13 points and eight rebounds. Spencer Rodgers had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Antwon Ferrell had 18 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 12 points, and Cerino Williams had seven rebounds.

—

—

