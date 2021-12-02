Johnson leads Mercer past Kennesaw State 73-71

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jalen Johnson had 18 points as Mercer edged past Kennesaw State 73-71 on Wednesday night. Felipe Haase and Neftali Alvarez added 16 points each for the Bears.

Johnson shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. Haase also had eight rebounds. James Glisson made two free throws and Haase one in the last 18 seconds.

Glisson added 12 points, making 7 of 9 at the line, for Mercer (4-4). It was the first road win for coach Greg Gary.

Spencer Rodgers had 23 points for the Owls (3-5). Terrell Burden added 13 points. Chris Youngblood had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51