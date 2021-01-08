Johnson scores 20 to lift Lipscomb past Bellarmine 77-72

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)KJ Johnson had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday night.

Johnson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Greg Jones had 19 points for Lipscomb (7-6, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Romeao Ferguson added 16 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 10 points.

Ethan Claycomb had 16 points and five assists for the Knights (3-4, 0-1). Pedro Bradshaw added 14 points and nine rebounds. Sam DeVault had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

102 words

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51