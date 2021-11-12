Joiner leads Ole Miss, 93-68, over Charleston Southern

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Jarkel Joiner scored 24 points, making four 3-pointers and adding seven assists as Ole Miss defeated Charleston Southern 93-68 on Friday night.

Joiner had a powerful second half, sinking six of seven shots – including two from distance – and dishing five assists in 11 minutes.

Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Ole Miss (2-0). Austin Crowley scored 11 points with nine assists, Matthew Murrell scored 11 points and Jaemyn Brakefield 10 with eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Joiner opened the second half with two free throws then added two jumpers, a 3, a dunk and another 3 before his first miss.

Ole Miss shot 11-of-29 from beyond the arc, making the most 3-pointers since sinking 14 against Middle Tennessee in December, 2019.

Deontaye Buskey scored 17, hitting five 3-pointers, to lead the Buccaneers (1-1) and added seven rebounds. Kalib Clinton scored 12 points, Tahlik Chavez and Sean Price added 10 each.

The Rebels and Buccaneers have only met once previously, a 66-65 Charleston Southern win in November, 2014.

Ruff start: Freshman Daeshun Ruffin, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American signee, will miss four weeks of action after fracturing his hand in the second half of the season opener against New Orleans on Tuesday. Ruffin left with four points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

