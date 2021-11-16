Jolly scores 21 to carry Iona over Hofstra 82-74

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Tyson Jolly had 21 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Tuesday night.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 12 points for Iona (3-0). Dylan van Eyck added 11 points and six assists. Quinn Slazinski had 10 points. Elijah Joiner had a career-high 10 rebounds plus nine points and eight assists.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for the Pride (1-2). Darlinstone Dubar added 14 points and six rebounds. Zach Cooks had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

