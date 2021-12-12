Jolly scores 21 to lift Iona past Yale 91-77

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)Tyson Jolly matched his season high with 21 points as Iona beat Yale 91-77 on Sunday night.

Dylan van Eyck had 17 points and five assists for Iona (9-2), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Quinn Slazinski added 16 points. Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The 91 points were a season best for Iona.

Azar Swain scored a career-high 34 points and had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-6).

Matthue Cotton, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51