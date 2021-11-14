Jones helps No. 16 Florida State women top Milwaukee 79-42

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP)Morgan Jones hit her first three shots and scored 19 points as the No. 16-ranked Florida State women dominated early to defeat Milwaukee 79-42 on Sunday.

Ten players scored for Florida State (2-0) with River Baldwin and Makayla Timpson each adding 12 points and Bianca Jackson 10 with six assists.

The Seminoles led 21-9 after a quarter and shot 59% from the field (34-58) for the game.

Jones finished with 9-of-12 shooting and blocked three shots. Baldwin was 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and grabbed six rebounds. FSU dominated the paint, outscoring the Panthers 44-10 inside and controlled rebounds 42-30.

The Seminoles led wire-to-wire and scored 23 fast-break points, using their control of the glass to set the pace.

Sydney Staver scored 13 and Megan Walstad 10 points for Milwaukee (0-3).

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51