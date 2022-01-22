Jones leads Texas Southern past Alabama A&M 78-44

NCAA Basketball
HOUSTON (AP)John Jones came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Texas Southern to a 78-44 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday night.

Brison Gresham had 11 points for Texas Southern (6-10, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). A.J. Lawson added eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 29.1% from the field, the worst mark by a Texas Southern opponent this season. Additionally, the Tigers forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Garrett Hicks had 11 points and five steals for the Bulldogs (4-12, 3-3). Jalen Johnson added 11 points. Eric Lee had eight rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51