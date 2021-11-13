Jones, Manon lead Cornell past Lafayette 90-85

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Jordan Jones and Chris Manon scored 19 points apiece as Cornell narrowly beat Lafayette 90-85 on Friday night.

Keller Boothby added 12 points for the Big Red, while Sarju Patel and Greg Dolan each had 10. Manon and Patel each grabbed six rebounds.

Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 25 points for the Leopards (0-2). Leo O’Boyle added 19 points. Neal Quinn had 19 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

——

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP–Top25

——

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

——

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51