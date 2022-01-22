Jones scores 16 to lead Stetson over North Alabama 67-65

NCAA Basketball
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Christiaan Jones had 16 points and his game-winning layup as time expired sent Stetson past North Alabama 67-65 on Saturday to end the Hatters’ three-game losing streak.

Alvin Tumblin had 12 points for Stetson (8-11, 2-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephan Swenson added 12 points and seven assists. Josh Smith had seven rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon scored a season-high 24 points for the Lions (8-11, 1-5). Daniel Ortiz added 13 points. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

