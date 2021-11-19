Jones scores 19 to lead Utah State past New Mexico St. 85-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Rylan Jones posted 19 points as Utah State defeated New Mexico State 85-58 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Jones made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Justin Bean had 17 points and seven rebounds for Utah State (3-1). Brandon Horvath added 12 points. Max Shulga had 11 points.

Teddy Allen had 14 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State (3-1). Levar Williams added 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

