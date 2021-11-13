Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted:

CARBONDALE, ILL. (AP) – Lance Jones had 22 points as Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay 73-55 on Friday night.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for Southern Illinois (1-1). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 19 points for the Governors (1-1). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

