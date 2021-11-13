Jones scores 22 to lift S. Illinois past Austin Peay 73-55

CARBONDALE, ILL. (AP) – Lance Jones had 22 points as Southern Illinois defeated Austin Peay 73-55 on Friday night.

Marcus Domask had 15 points for Southern Illinois (1-1). Steven Verplancken Jr. added 14 points. Ben Coupet Jr. had eight rebounds.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 19 points for the Governors (1-1). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 18 points.

