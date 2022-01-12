Jourdain scores 24 to lift Temple past Tulsa 69-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Nick Jourdain had a career-high 24 points as Temple edged past Tulsa 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Damian Dunn had 17 points for Temple (10-6, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Jahlil White added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hicks had 11 points.

Jeriah Horne had 15 points for the Golden Hurricane (6-8, 0-3). Rey Idowu added 14 points. LaDavius Draine had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

