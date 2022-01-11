Junior Joseph scores 20 to lift Iona over Fairfield 80-76

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Nelly Junior Joseph had 20 points and 14 rebounds as Iona edged past Fairfield 80-76 on Tuesday.

Tyson Jolly and Elijah Joiner each added 14 points for Iona (12-3, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dylan van Eyck had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Joiner made two free throws in the closing seconds to seal it.

Jake Wojcik tied a season high with 24 points for the Stags (8-8, 2-3), who have now lost five consecutive games. Taj Benning added 13 points and Supreme Cook had 10 points.

