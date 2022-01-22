Kalkbrenner leads Creighton over DePaul 60-47

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Creighton to a 60-47 win over DePaul on Saturday.

Trey Alexander had 12 points and seven rebounds for Creighton (12-5, 4-2 Big East Conference). Ryan Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds.

DePaul scored 15 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jalen Terry had 10 points and six rebounds for the Blue Demons (10-8, 1-7). David Jones added three blocks.

