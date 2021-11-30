Kalkbrenner leads Creighton past North Dakota St. 80-55

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks as Creighton easily beat North Dakota State 80-55 on Tuesday night.

Arthur Kaluma had 11 points for Creighton (7-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Ryan Nembhard added 10 points and six assists. Alex O’Connell had 10 points.

Dezmond McKinney had 13 points for the Bison (4-3). Rocky Kreuser added 12 points. Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51