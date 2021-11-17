Kampschroeder sparks No. 15 Oregon St women over Cal Baptist

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Freshman Greta Kampschroeder scored all 13of her career high points in the decisive third quarter and No. 15 Oregon State turned back California Baptist 80-72 on Wednesday night.

California Baptist had nine of its 14 3-pointers in the first half, taking a 45-39 lead over the Beavers.

But with Kampschroeder hitting three 3s, Oregon State had a 28-6 scoring advantage in the third quarter. The Beavers closed the quarter with a 15-0 run, Kampschroeder scoring eight.

California Baptist, which went undefeated into the WNIT last season, knocked down five more 3s and got as close as five with 1:24 to play before OSU finally put it away at the foul line.

Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers (2-0) with 18 points and Taylor Jones had 17. Taya Corosdale grabbed 12 rebounds to help build a 49-25 rebounding advantage – 16-2 on the offensive boards.

Caitlyn Harper led the Lancers (1-1) with 23 points, Georgia Dale had 13 and Sydney Palma 11, all three knocking down three 3-pointers. California Baptist finished 14 of 36 from 3-point range.

Oregon State was only 14 of 23 at the foul line but the Lancers were just 2 of 4.

