Keyser lifts Old Dominion over George Mason 60-50

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)C.J. Keyser scored 19 points and Old Dominion defeated George Mason 60-50 on Saturday night.

Jaylin Hunter had 16 points for the Monarchs (4-5). Mekhi Long added 11 points and nine rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Devon Cooper had 15 points for the Patriots (4-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Josh Oduro added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jamal Hartwell II had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51