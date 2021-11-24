King lifts E. Tennessee St. past Kent St. 57-51

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)Jordan King had 14 points as East Tennessee State beat Kent State 57-51 on Wednesday night in the Naples Invitational.

David Sloan had 12 points for East Tennessee State (4-2), which earned its fourth straight victory. Ty Brewer added seven rebounds.

Sincere Carry had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-2). Malique Jacobs added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

