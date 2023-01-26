JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Demaree King’s 26 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Lipscomb 72-67 on Thursday night.

King also had five assists and three steals for the Gamecocks (9-13, 2-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Skyelar Potter scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Juwan Perdue had six points.

Will Pruitt led the Bisons (13-9, 5-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jacob Ognacevic also scored 14 points. Matthew Schner had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.