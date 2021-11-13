Kinsey scores 22 to lift Marshall over Wright St. 96-88

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Taevion Kinsey had 22 points as Marshall defeated Wright State 96-88 on Friday night.

Kinsey hit all 14 of his free-throw attempts.

Andrew Taylor had 15 points and 11 assists for Marshall (1-0). Aymeric Toussaint added 13 points. Darius George had 11 points.

Grant Basile scored a career-high 37 points for the Raiders (1-1). Tanner Holden added 25 points. Tim Finke had six points and 11 rebounds.

