Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday.

Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias added 13 points and four blocks. Chris Childs had 13 points.

Dan Friday had 17 points for the Bears (4-4). Jaylan Gainey added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tamenang Choh had nine points and 21 rebounds.

