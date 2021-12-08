Kiss scores 23 to carry Bryant past New Hampshire 76-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Bryant topped New Hampshire 76-59 on Wednesday night.

Adham Eleeda had 18 points and six rebounds for Bryant (4-6). Charles Pride added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Greg Calixte had nine rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 16 points for the Wildcats (4-3). Sloan Seymour added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51