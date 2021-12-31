Kiss scores 33 to lift Bryant past Sacred Heart 85-82

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP)Peter Kiss scored 33 points as Bryant narrowly beat Sacred Heart 85-82 on Friday night.

Charles Pride had 18 points for Bryant (6-7, 2-0 Northeast Conference). Adham Eleeda added 14 points.

Aaron Clarke had 21 points for the Pioneers (5-10, 1-1). Nico Galette added 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Cantavio Dutreil had 16 points and seven rebounds.

