Klanjscek, Masic lead Maine past New Hampshire 71-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Maks Klanjscek and Vukasin Masic scored 25 points apiece as Maine snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating New Hampshire 71-64 on Monday night.

The 25 points were a career high for Klanjscek, who hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points for Maine (4-13, 1-5 America East Conference). Stephane Ingo added seven rebounds and three blocks.

Nick Guadarrama had 20 points for the Wildcats (7-7, 2-3). Marco Foster added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Martinez had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51