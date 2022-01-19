Klesmit leads Wofford over The Citadel 89-77

NCAA Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Max Klesmit tied a career high with 27 points, B.J. Mack added 25 points and Wofford topped The Citadel 89-77 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Bigelow had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Wofford (12-7, 4-3 Southern Conference).

Hayden Brown and Rudy Fitzgibbons III each had 18 points for the Bulldogs (7-10, 1-5). Stephen Clark had 12 points and five assists.

