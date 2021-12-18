Klesmit scores 21 to lift Wofford over Presbyterian 76-49

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Max Klesmit had 21 points as Wofford easily defeated Presbyterian 76-49 on Saturday.

Isaiah Bigelow had 14 points for the Terriers (8-4). Sam Godwin added 11 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points.

Rayshon Harrison had 15 points for the Blue Hose (7-6). Trevon Reddish added 13 points and six rebounds. Winston Hill had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

