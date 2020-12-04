Knight scores 21 to lift Southern Utah over Montana 64-63

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP)John Knight III had 21 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 2.6 seconds left, and Southern Utah beat Montana 64-63 on Thursday night in a Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Maizen Fausett had 14 points and Harrison Butler added eight rebounds for Southern Utah (2-1). Tevian Jones, who entered averaging 19.5 points per game, was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting. Knight also grabbed nine rebounds.

Josh Vazquez had 14 points for the Grizzlies (0-2, 0-1). Michael Steadman added 12 points, and Kyle Owens had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Vazquez tied it at 63 on a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com