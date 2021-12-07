Kountz carries N. Colorado over South Dakota 74-69

GREELEY, Colo. (AP)Daylen Kountz had a season-high 24 points as Northern Colorado narrowly defeated South Dakota 74-69 on Tuesday night.

Matt Johnson II added 21 points for Northern Colorado (6-5), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Bodie Hume had 10 points. Kur Jongkuch added 12 rebounds.

Mason Archambault had 14 points for the Coyotes (5-4). Xavier Fuller added 13 points. Hunter Goodrick had 10 points.

