Kountz carries N. Colorado past E. Washington 87-83

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Daylen Kountz had 29 points as Northern Colorado edged past Eastern Washington 87-83 on Saturday.

Kur Jongkuch had 14 points for Northern Colorado (10-8, 5-1 Big Sky Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 13 points as did Dalton Knecht. Bodie Hume had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Rylan Bergersen had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (10-8, 4-3). Steele Venters added 25 points. Angelo Allegri had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51