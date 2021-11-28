Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Idaho 90-73

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 21 points and 10 rebounds as North Dakota State beat Idaho 90-73 on Saturday night.

Grant Nelson had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for North Dakota State (4-2). Tyree Eady added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Andrew Morgan had 13 points.

Trevante Anderson had 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Vandals (1-6), whose losing streak reached five games. Tanner Christensen added 13 points. Mikey Dixon had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51