Kreuser leads North Dakota St. past Pacific 73-61

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - Henderson County Sheriff Office deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl believed to be with her mother, which according to CPS paperwork, is not allowed to be alone with the child.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, around 3:40 a.m., Deputy Sherry Powers with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in reference to a missing 9-year-old girl in the Brownsboro area.