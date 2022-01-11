Kreuser lifts North Dakota St. past Denver 87-69

NCAA Basketball
DENVER (AP)Rocky Kreuser had 24 points as North Dakota State defeated Denver 87-69 on Monday night.

Maleeck Harden-Hayes had 15 points for North Dakota State (11-5, 3-1 Summit League). Sam Griesel added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyree Eady had 11 points.

North Dakota State dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Pioneers’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Tevin Smith had 18 points for the Pioneers (6-12, 2-3). Jordan Johnson added 14 points. Tristan Green had three blocks.

KJ Hunt, whose 16 points per game entering the contest led the Pioneers, had 8 points (3 of 11).

