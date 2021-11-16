Kuxhausen, Knecht carry Northern Colorado to victory



GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen tossed in 24 points and Dalton Knecht added a double-double as Northern Colorado romped past Colorado College 93-53 in nonconference play Monday night.

Knecht finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (3-1). Matt Johnson II scored 11.

Adrian Price scored 16 points to pace the Tigers. Scott Ruegg added 11 points.

